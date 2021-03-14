Lennar (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

