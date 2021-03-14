Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $451,963.40 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,495,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.