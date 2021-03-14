Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.86.

TSE LSPD opened at C$86.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.87. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.47.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

