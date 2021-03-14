Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 67,892 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

