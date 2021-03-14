Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) PT Raised to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

LIND opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

