Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $758,480.31 and approximately $53,959.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.24 or 0.00444130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00061180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00091097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00066921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00512929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

