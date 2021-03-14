Litecoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $129,454.73 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $129,454.73 and $46.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,290.35 or 0.99995447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00080147 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.