Little House Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Little House Capital LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.