Little House Capital LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Corning by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,574 shares of company stock worth $7,587,308. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 203.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

