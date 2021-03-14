Little House Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.6% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 270,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Renasant Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $382.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.44.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.