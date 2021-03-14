Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Livent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

LTHM stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. Livent has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Livent by 2,007.2% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Livent by 8,582.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

