Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 164,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 234.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.