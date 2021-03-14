Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 20,500 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Shares of MMM opened at $184.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.