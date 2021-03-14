Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $268.40 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $764.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,387,606 shares of company stock worth $369,896,062 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

