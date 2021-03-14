LockTrip Price Reaches $3.12 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. LockTrip has a market cap of $46.67 million and $550,758.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

