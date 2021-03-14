Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.47.

LOW opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

