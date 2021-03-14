LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $144.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.