Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Lumentum worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumentum by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

