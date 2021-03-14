Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 633 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,094,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 163,844 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $176.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.