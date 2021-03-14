Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,349 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

