Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHE opened at $447.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

