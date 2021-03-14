Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $563,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

