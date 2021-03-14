Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

NYSE:MMP opened at $45.38 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

