Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.48.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.