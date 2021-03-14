Mahmud Ul Haq Sells 6,480 Shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mahmud Ul Haq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of MTBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02.

MTBC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $136.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.38. MTBC, Inc has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.40.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 0.8% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MTBC by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on MTBC in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

