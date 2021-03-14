Main Street Research LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $5,089,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

