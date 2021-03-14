Main Street Research LLC Buys 455 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,524 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of ADBE opened at $444.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

