Main Street Research LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 53.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $2,492,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $29,983,437.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,642,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,279,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

