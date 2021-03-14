Main Street Research LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,677.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

