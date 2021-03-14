Main Street Research LLC Invests $559,000 in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN stock opened at $545.60 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $608.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $567.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.92.

