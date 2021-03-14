Main Street Research LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $716.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $715.29 and its 200-day moving average is $666.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

