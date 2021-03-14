Maker (MKR) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $2,110.65 or 0.03545304 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $87.78 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00635127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034400 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.