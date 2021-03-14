Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CEO Sells $254,655.85 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $241.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

