Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNGPF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Man Group stock remained flat at $$2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

