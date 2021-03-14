MarketPeak Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

