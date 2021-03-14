Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.11. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.85.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.