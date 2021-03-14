Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $188.09 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.