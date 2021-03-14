Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet cut Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.