Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Stevard LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

