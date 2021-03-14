mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.09 and traded as high as C$13.07. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$12.88, with a volume of 16,976 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.