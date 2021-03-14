MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $31.47 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.