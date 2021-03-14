Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.21. Medallion Financial reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

MFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $187.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

