Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 47,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,248,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

