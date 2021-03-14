Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.46 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,378 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

