Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $9.04 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 927,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.