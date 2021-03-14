Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $316.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

