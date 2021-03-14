Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 35,290 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $59.70 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $60.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

