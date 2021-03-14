Meta (MTA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.58 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Meta has a market cap of $45.15 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta token can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00004310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.54 or 0.00447722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00088806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00517514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011215 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

