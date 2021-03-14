MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 45.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $98,231.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 322.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

