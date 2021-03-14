Methanex Co. (MEOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methanex to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.64 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

